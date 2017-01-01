Popular reports
- Perceptions of Bicycle-Friendly Policy Impacts on Accessibility to Transit Services: The First and Last Mile Bridge
Public Bikesharing in North America During a Period of Rapid Expansion: Understanding Business Models, Industry Trends & User Impacts
Automated Transit Networks (ATN): A Review of the State of the Industry and Prospects for the Future
Exercise Handbook: What Transportation Security and Emergency Preparedness Leaders Need to Know to Improve Emergency Preparedness
Using Fiber Networks to Stimulate Transit-Oriented Development: Prospects Barrier and Best Practices
Collaborative Funding to Facilitate Airport Ground Access
Designing and Operating Safe and Secure Transit Systems: Assessing Current Practices in the United States and Abroad
Net Effects of Gasoline Price Changes on Transit Ridership in U.S. Urban Areas
Explosives and Incendiaries Used in Terrorist Attacks on Public Surface Transportation: A Preliminary Empirical Analysis
Public Bikesharing in North America: Early Operator and User Understanding
How Far, By Which Route, and Why? A Spatial Analysis of Pedestrian Preference
Low-Stress Bicycling and Network Connectivity
Modal Shift and High-Speed Rail: A Review of the Current Literature
Bus Rapid Transit: A Handbook for Partners
Popular Capstone Papers
What’s New at MTI
MTI wins $7M – $10.5M with matching funds – to lead new UTC
Four-partner Mineta National Transportation Research Consortium to focus on improving mobility of people and goods
Recently downloaded reports
Recently released MTI research
The US Transit Bus Manufacturing Industry
The Impact of Transit-Oriented Development on Social Capital
Bus Transit Operational Efficiency Resulting from Passenger Boardings at Park-and-Ride Facilities
Emergency Management Training for Transportation Agencies
Improving Pathways to Transit for Persons with Disabilities
Benefit-Cost Analysis for Transportation Planning and Public Policy: Towards Multimodal Demand Modeling
What Do Americans Think About Federal Tax Options to Support Public Transit, Highways, and Local Streets and Roads? Results from Year Seven of a National Survey
Trains, Concert Halls, Airports, and Restaurants—All Soft Targets: What the Terrorist Campaign in France and Belgium Tells Us about the Future of Jihadist Terrorism in Europe
Preliminary Thoughts on the Role of Insiders in Attacks on Transportation Targets
Exploring Bicycle and Public Transit Use by Low-Income Latino Immigrants: A Mixed-Methods Study in the San Francisco Bay Area
Transit is a Terrorist Target
International Lessons for Promoting Transit Connections to High-Speed Rail Systems
Transit Performance Measures in California
Bikesharing and Bicycle Safety
Remedial Actions to Prevent Suicides on Commuter and Metro Rail Systems
Trend Analysis of Long Tunnels Worldwide
An Overview of System Design Issues Related to Safety Aspects of Bicycle Infrastructure
A Survey of Viva CalleSJ Participants: San Jose, California 2015
Long-Term Trends in Attacks on Public Surface Transportation in Europe and North America
